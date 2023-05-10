Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’ [Image 21 of 22]

    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jadon Davis, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, demonstrates how to low crawl during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May. 18, 2023. Davis worked with Republic of Korea Air Force counterparts while competing with other teams during the event, leaning on their strengths and weaknesses to complete each of the 10 obstacles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    This work, Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’ [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    firefighter
    8th Fighter Wing
    Pacific Air Forces
    Defender
    Republic of Korea Air Force
    Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

