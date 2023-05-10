Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jadon Davis, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, demonstrates how to low crawl during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May. 18, 2023. Davis worked with Republic of Korea Air Force counterparts while competing with other teams during the event, leaning on their strengths and weaknesses to complete each of the 10 obstacles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

