Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Boxer Weapons Department Conducts Preventative Maintenance [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Boxer Weapons Department Conducts Preventative Maintenance

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO – Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Demonta Martin, a native of Montgomery, Alabama, transports front axels of MHU 191 in an AERO 12C wheelbarrow in the Armament Weapons Support Equipment storeroom aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 17:28
    Photo ID: 7802414
    VIRIN: 230516-N-JB475-1049
    Resolution: 5222x3486
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Boxer Weapons Department Conducts Preventative Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Boxer (LHD-4) Medical Training
    USS Boxer (LHD-4) Medical Training
    USS Boxer (LHD-4) Medical Training
    USS Boxer (LHD-4) Medical Training
    USS Boxer Weapons Department Conducts Preventative Maintenance
    USS Boxer Weapons Department Conducts Preventative Maintenance
    USS Boxer Weapons Department Conducts Preventative Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS BOXER
    LHD4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT