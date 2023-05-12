USS Boxer (LHD-4) Medical Training

USS Boxer (LHD 4) Sailors respond to a simulated mass casualty in the hanger bay during a Fleet Support Operations-Medical assessment. This inspection evaluates the crew’s performance in simulated medical casualties, stretcher-bearer drills, Battle Dressing Station (BDS) operations and a mass casualty drill. Boxer is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Kaminski)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2023 17:36
|Photo ID:
|7802406
|VIRIN:
|230517-N-VL893-1009
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US
