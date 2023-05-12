USS Boxer Weapons Department Conducts Preventative Maintenance

SAN DIEGO – Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Shaquille Brown, a native of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Demonta Martin, a native of Montgomery, Alabama, inspect an adjustable weapons adapter ADU-514 in the Armament Weapons Support Equipment storeroom aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

