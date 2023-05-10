SAN DIEGO – Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Demonta Martin, a native of Montgomery, Alabama, transports front axels of MHU 191 in an AERO 12C wheelbarrow in the Armament Weapons Support Equipment storeroom aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 17:29 Photo ID: 7802412 VIRIN: 230516-N-JB475-1003 Resolution: 3887x2595 Size: 2.4 MB Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Boxer Weapons Department Conducts Preventative Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.