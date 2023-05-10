USS Boxer Weapons Department Conducts Preventative Maintenance

SAN DIEGO – Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Demonta Martin, a native of Montgomery, Alabama, transports front axels of MHU 191 in an AERO 12C wheelbarrow in the Armament Weapons Support Equipment storeroom aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2023 17:29
|Photo ID:
|7802412
|VIRIN:
|230516-N-JB475-1003
|Resolution:
|3887x2595
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
