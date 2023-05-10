Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Boxer (LHD-4) Medical Training [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Boxer (LHD-4) Medical Training

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brad Kaminksi 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Sailors respond to a simulated mass casualty in the hanger bay during a Fleet Support Operations-Medical assessment. This inspection evaluates the crew’s performance in simulated medical casualties, stretcher-bearer drills, Battle Dressing Station (BDS) operations and a mass casualty drill. Boxer is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Kaminski)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 17:33
    Photo ID: 7802410
    VIRIN: 230517-N-VL893-1061
    Resolution: 4100x3280
    Size: 438.02 KB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, USS Boxer (LHD-4) Medical Training [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Brad Kaminksi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    USS Boxer
    LHD-4

