USS Boxer (LHD-4) Medical Training

USS Boxer (LHD 4) Sailors respond to a simulated mass casualty in the hanger bay during a Fleet Support Operations-Medical assessment. This inspection evaluates the crew’s performance in simulated medical casualties, stretcher-bearer drills, Battle Dressing Station (BDS) operations and a mass casualty drill. Boxer is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Kaminski)

