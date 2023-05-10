Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRC Great Lakes Hosts Change of Command, Retirement [Image 7 of 7]

    NRC Great Lakes Hosts Change of Command, Retirement

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command

    230506-N-RF885-146 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 6, 2023) Capt. Christopher Labissiere’s wife, Bridgette, places a command pin on him during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony held at Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Great Lakes, May 6, 2023. Labissiere assumed command of NRC Great Lakes from Capt. Paul T. Annexstad during the event. NRC Great Lakes’ staff of 53 full time Sailors is responsible for the deployment readiness of 44 units with a total 920 Reserve Sailors who support worldwide operational requirements for the Navy and Marine Corps team, and joint Forces around the globe. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    IMAGE INFO

