NRC Great Lakes Hosts Change in Command, Retirement

230506-N-RF885-0100 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 6, 2023) Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command, Great Lakes, Commanding Officer Capt. Billy D. Franklin, right, pins a Legion of Merit medal on Capt. Paul T. Annexstad, during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony held at Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Great Lakes, May 6, 2023. Cmdr. Christopher Labissiere relieved Annexstad as commanding officer, NRC Great Lakes, during the event. NRC Great Lakes’ staff of 53 full time Sailors is responsible for the deployment readiness of 44 units with a total 920 Reserve Sailors who support worldwide operational requirements for the Navy and Marine Corps team, and joint Forces around the globe. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

