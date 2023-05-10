Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRC Great Lakes Hosts Change of Command, Retirement [Image 3 of 7]

    NRC Great Lakes Hosts Change of Command, Retirement

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command

    230506-N-RF885-0175 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 6, 2023) Capt. Paul T. Annexstad salutes during the reading of “Old Glory” and passing of the flag at his combined change of command and retirement ceremony held at Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Great Lakes, May 6, 2023. Annexstad retires after 27 years of service and is relieved as NRC commanding officer by Cmdr. Christopher Labissiere. NRC Great Lakes’ staff of 53 full time Sailors is responsible for the deployment readiness of 44 units with a total 920 Reserve Sailors who support worldwide operational requirements for the Navy and Marine Corps team, and joint Forces around the globe. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES
    CHANGE OF COMMAND
    RETIREMENT
    NAVY RESERVE CENTER GREAT LAKES
    KEYWORDS: NAVY RESERVE

