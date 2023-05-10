NRC Great Lakes Hosts Change of Command, Retirement

230506-N-RF885-0175 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 6, 2023) Capt. Paul T. Annexstad salutes during the reading of “Old Glory” and passing of the flag at his combined change of command and retirement ceremony held at Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Great Lakes, May 6, 2023. Annexstad retires after 27 years of service and is relieved as NRC commanding officer by Cmdr. Christopher Labissiere. NRC Great Lakes’ staff of 53 full time Sailors is responsible for the deployment readiness of 44 units with a total 920 Reserve Sailors who support worldwide operational requirements for the Navy and Marine Corps team, and joint Forces around the globe. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

