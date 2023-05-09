Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NRC Great Lakes Hosts Change of Command, Retirement [Image 2 of 7]

    NRC Great Lakes Hosts Change of Command, Retirement

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command

    230506-N-RF885-0074 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 6, 2023) Rear Adm. Scott W, Ruston, deputy commander for Naval Education and Training Command, addresses the audience during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony at Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Great Lakes, May 6, 2023. Ruston spoke on the career accomplishments of Capt. Paul T. Annexstad, who was both relieved of his duties, and retired, during the event. Cmdr. Christopher Labissiere assumed command of NRC Great Lakes from Annexstad. NRC Great Lakes’ staff of 53 full time Sailors is responsible for the deployment readiness of 44 units with a total 920 Reserve Sailors who support worldwide operational requirements for the Navy and Marine Corps team, and joint Forces around the globe. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 00:01
    Photo ID: 7789038
    VIRIN: 230506-N-RF885-0074
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRC Great Lakes Hosts Change of Command, Retirement [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NRC Great Lakes Hosts Change of Command, Retirement
    NRC Great Lakes Hosts Change of Command, Retirement
    NRC Great Lakes Hosts Change of Command, Retirement
    NRC Great Lakes Hosts Change in Command, Retirement
    NRC Great Lakes Hosts Change of Command, Retirement
    NRC Great Lakes Hosts Change of Command, Retirement
    NRC Great Lakes Hosts Change of Command, Retirement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES
    NAVY RESERVE
    CHANGE OF COMMAND
    RETIREMENT
    NAVY RESERVE CENTER GREAT LAKES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT