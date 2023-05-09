NRC Great Lakes Hosts Change of Command, Retirement

230506-N-RF885-0074 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 6, 2023) Rear Adm. Scott W, Ruston, deputy commander for Naval Education and Training Command, addresses the audience during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony at Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Great Lakes, May 6, 2023. Ruston spoke on the career accomplishments of Capt. Paul T. Annexstad, who was both relieved of his duties, and retired, during the event. Cmdr. Christopher Labissiere assumed command of NRC Great Lakes from Annexstad. NRC Great Lakes’ staff of 53 full time Sailors is responsible for the deployment readiness of 44 units with a total 920 Reserve Sailors who support worldwide operational requirements for the Navy and Marine Corps team, and joint Forces around the globe. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

