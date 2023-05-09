NRC Great Lakes Hosts Change of Command, Retirement

230506-N-RF885-0140 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 6, 2023) Capt. Christopher Christopher Labissiere, right, salutes Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command, Great Lakes, Commanding Officer Capt. Billy D. Franklin, as he relieves Capt. Paul T. Annexstad, center, as commanding officer, Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Great Lakes, during a combined change of command and retirement ceremony, May 6, 2023. NRC Great Lakes’ staff of 53 full time Sailors is responsible for the deployment readiness of 44 units with a total 920 Reserve Sailors who support worldwide operational requirements for the Navy and Marine Corps team, and joint Forces around the globe. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

