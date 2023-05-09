Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events

Fort Gbson Lake Natural Resource Specialists Josh Glazebook and Tiffany Natividad along with Tabith Nixon from Oologah Lake were joined by Bobber the Water Safety Dog during a recent event at Adair Elementary school in Adair Oklahoma where they shared the water safety message with fourth grade students at the school. During the event, the students learned about reach, throw, row, don't go and how to tell if their life jackets were fitted properly. They also participated in a mock drowing exercse where they put their new knowledge to use and helped save fellow students.

