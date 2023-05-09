Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events [Image 4 of 4]

    Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Fort Gbson Lake Natural Resource Specialists Josh Glazebook and Tiffany Natividad along with Tabith Nixon from Oologah Lake were joined by Bobber the Water Safety Dog during a recent event at Adair Elementary school in Adair Oklahoma where they shared the water safety message with fourth grade students at the school. During the event, the students learned about reach, throw, row, don't go and how to tell if their life jackets were fitted properly. They also participated in a mock drowing exercse where they put their new knowledge to use and helped save fellow students.

