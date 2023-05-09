Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events

Photo By Stacey Reese | Fort Gbson Lake Natural Resource Specialists Josh Glazebook and Tiffany Natividad...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Fort Gbson Lake Natural Resource Specialists Josh Glazebook and Tiffany Natividad along with Tabith Nixon from Oologah Lake were joined by Bobber the Water Safety Dog during a recent event at Adair Elementary school in Adair Oklahoma where they shared the water safety message with fourth grade students at the school. During the event, the students learned about reach, throw, row, don't go and how to tell if their life jackets were fitted properly. They also participated in a mock drowing exercse where they put their new knowledge to use and helped save fellow students. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. — As Oklahoma students reach the end of the school year and thoughts turn to summer, water safety events are a great way for Tulsa District Corps of Engineers rangers to remind students of the importance of life jackets and being safe when on or near the water.

Rangers from Fort Gibson visited 4th grade students at Adair elementary while Eufaula rangers held two fishing flings hosting students from Eufaula and Warner at the Gentry Creek camping and fishing pond area. During the events, rangers were able to reach over 250 students.

“The Rangers did a great job demonstrating water safety to our 4th grade students,” said Doug Abbott, principal of Bernita Hughes Elementary in Adair. “Summer is just around the corner and many of our students and families will be spending time on the water. This is an important safety lesson for our students.”



The students learned reach, throw, row, don’t go and were able to put this lesson to use by saving volunteers in a drowning scenario. Rangers also taught the students how to check a life jacket to ensure proper fit.



“Teaching these students the importance of water safety is near and dear to my heart,” said Amanda Palmer chief of recreation section for Tulsa District. “Adair is a small community, and it would be such a tragic loss if a child were in an accident that could have 100% been prevented by simply wearing a lifejacket.”



A rainy week leading up to the two-day event at Eufaula did nothing to dampen the spirits of the students who attended or the people who were helping with the event.



Rangers from Eufaula and Wister Lakes were joined by staff from Oklahoma Department of Wildlife, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Fetch-N-Fish for two days of water safety and outdoor education.



Students attended different stations throughout the morning. In addition to a water safety presentation by USACE rangers, Ranger Luper from Wister Lake also talked to them about identifying artifacts they might find around the lakes.



Oklahoma Department of Wildlife staff held a short session on safe casting, reminding students how easily they could hook someone standing nearby if they don’t pay attention to their surroundings.



Jason Reynolds with Fetch-N-Fish talked to students about his love of the outdoors. During his session, he talked about the Oklahoma state fish, how regulations vary from lake to lake and how to fish for the types of fish you want to catch.



Following the morning sessions there was a sack lunch before moving to the pond for an afternoon of fishing.



“Each fish was measured for size and then thrown back into the pond,” said Ranger Joshua Springer. “Awards were given for largest fish, smallest fish, catching the most fish and rangers choice which recognized someone for their sportsmanship.”

Eufaula Lake is located on the Canadian River about 12 miles east of Eufaula in McIntosh County, Oklahoma. The lake’s authorize purposes are flood control, water supply, recreation, sediment control, fish and wildlife, hydroelectric power and navigation.