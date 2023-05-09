Nine year old Zoie Fritts, a third grader from Waner took part in the casting session while Ranger Derek Bradshaw looked on during the recent fishing fling held at Gentry Creek on Eufaula Lake in Oklahoma. Students followed up the morning sessions with an afternoon of fishing on the pond at the public use area.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 10:44 Photo ID: 7787788 VIRIN: 230427-A-MW145-0001 Resolution: 2854x4616 Size: 1.84 MB Location: OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events [Image 4 of 4], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.