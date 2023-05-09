Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events [Image 1 of 4]

    Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events

    OK, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Nine year old Zoie Fritts, a third grader from Waner took part in the casting session while Ranger Derek Bradshaw looked on during the recent fishing fling held at Gentry Creek on Eufaula Lake in Oklahoma. Students followed up the morning sessions with an afternoon of fishing on the pond at the public use area.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 10:44
    Photo ID: 7787788
    VIRIN: 230427-A-MW145-0001
    Resolution: 2854x4616
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: OK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events [Image 4 of 4], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events
    Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events
    Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events
    Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tulsa District Rangers share water safety at multiple events

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Army

    TAGS

    fishing
    rangers
    water safety
    Eufaula Lake
    USACE Tulsa District
    Stacey Reese

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT