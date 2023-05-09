Nine year old Zoie Fritts, a third grader from Waner took part in the casting session while Ranger Derek Bradshaw looked on during the recent fishing fling held at Gentry Creek on Eufaula Lake in Oklahoma. Students followed up the morning sessions with an afternoon of fishing on the pond at the public use area.
Tulsa District Rangers share water safety at multiple events
