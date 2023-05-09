Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events [Image 2 of 4]

    Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events

    OK, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Wister Lake Ranger Willis Loper educated students about artifacts they might find whe visiting the lake.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 10:44
    Location: OK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events [Image 4 of 4], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tulsa District Rangers share water safety at multiple events

