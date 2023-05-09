Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events [Image 3 of 4]

    Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events

    OK, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Jason Reynolds with Fetch-N-Fish talked to students about his love of the outdoors during the recent fishing fling held at Gentry Creek public use area on Eufaula Lake During his session, he talked about the Oklahoma state fish, how regulations vary from lake to lake and how to fish for the types of fish you want to catch.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 10:44
    Photo ID: 7787793
    VIRIN: 230424-A-MW145-0003
    Resolution: 3704x3048
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: OK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events [Image 4 of 4], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events
    Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events
    Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events
    Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tulsa District Rangers share water safety at multiple events

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Army

    TAGS

    Eufaula Lake
    Stacey Reese
    Tulsa District USACE
    fishing fling
    Gendry Creek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT