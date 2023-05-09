Tulsa District rangers share water safety at multiple events

Jason Reynolds with Fetch-N-Fish talked to students about his love of the outdoors during the recent fishing fling held at Gentry Creek public use area on Eufaula Lake During his session, he talked about the Oklahoma state fish, how regulations vary from lake to lake and how to fish for the types of fish you want to catch.

