Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, San Antonio Market director, and Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, market deputy director, present Air Force Lt. Col. Angela D. McElrath with the Quality Improvement/Patient Safety Award during the 2023 San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium Annual Faculty Awards Dinner at Joint Base San Antonio – Randolph, Texas, May 6, 2023. The QIPS award recognizes a faculty member who has best identified systemic issues in quality care and patient safety, learned lessons from these issues and sought iterative change to form the foundation of SAUSHEC's culture of safety. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 08:40 Photo ID: 7785018 VIRIN: 230506-D-HZ730-1554 Resolution: 7017x4678 Size: 8.72 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military health leaders honor best in military medicine, medical education [Image 5 of 5], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.