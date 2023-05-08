Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, San Antonio Market director, and Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, market deputy director, present Army Maj. Jeanne A. Krick with the Professionalism Award during the 2023 San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium Annual Faculty Awards Dinner at Joint Base San Antonio – Randolph, Texas, May 6, 2023. The Professionalism Award is presented to a faculty member who best exemplifies the professional delivery of health care manifested by accountability, excellence, integrity, service, and respect for others. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 08:40 Photo ID: 7785017 VIRIN: 230506-D-HZ730-1551 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 11.14 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military health leaders honor best in military medicine, medical education [Image 5 of 5], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.