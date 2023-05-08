Military health leaders honor best in military medicine, medical education

Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, San Antonio Market director, and Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, market deputy director, present Dr. Elaina J. DaLomba with the Colonel Gerald Wayne Talcott Award during the 2023 San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium Annual Faculty Awards Dinner at Joint Base San Antonio – Randolph, Texas, May 6, 2023. The Colonel Gerald Wayne Talcott Award recognizes teaching excellence among Graduate Allied Health Education faculty. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

