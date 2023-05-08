Military health leaders honor best in military medicine, medical education

Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, San Antonio Market director, and Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, market deputy director, present Air Force Maj. John C. Hunninghake with the Lieutenant General PK Carlton Award during the 2023 San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium Annual Faculty Awards Dinner at Joint Base San Antonio – Randolph, Texas, May 6, 2023. The Lieutenant General PK Carlton Award is named for a former 59th Medical Wing Commander and Surgeon General of the Air Force and recognizes the outstanding faculty member within Graduate Medical Education. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

