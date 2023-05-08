Military health leaders honor best in military medicine, medical education

Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, San Antonio Market director, and Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, market deputy director, present Air Force Lt. Col. Alice E. Barsoumian with the Gold Headed Cane Award during the 2023 San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium Annual Faculty Awards Dinner at Joint Base San Antonio – Randolph, Texas, May 6, 2023. The Gold Headed Cane honors an individual who has exhibited sustained professionalism and excellence throughout a military career in the categories of patient care, resident teaching, clinical research, operational medicine, and mentorship. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

