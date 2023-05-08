Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military health leaders honor best in military medicine, medical education [Image 5 of 5]

    Military health leaders honor best in military medicine, medical education

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, San Antonio Market director, and Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, market deputy director, present Air Force Lt. Col. Alice E. Barsoumian with the Gold Headed Cane Award during the 2023 San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium Annual Faculty Awards Dinner at Joint Base San Antonio – Randolph, Texas, May 6, 2023. The Gold Headed Cane honors an individual who has exhibited sustained professionalism and excellence throughout a military career in the categories of patient care, resident teaching, clinical research, operational medicine, and mentorship. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 08:40
    Photo ID: 7785021
    VIRIN: 230506-D-HZ730-1572
    Resolution: 7224x4816
    Size: 9.27 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
