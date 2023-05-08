Military health leaders honor best in military medicine, medical education

Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, San Antonio Market director, and Army Brig. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, San Antonio Market director, and Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, market deputy director, present Air Force Lt. Col. Alice E. Barsoumian with the Gold Headed Cane Award during the 2023 San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium Annual Faculty Awards Dinner at Joint Base San Antonio – Randolph, Texas, May 6, 2023. The Gold Headed Cane honors an individual who has exhibited sustained professionalism and excellence throughout a military career in the categories of patient care, resident teaching, clinical research, operational medicine, and mentorship. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas, May 9, 2023 – Military health leaders celebrated the top faculty members of the year during the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium annual awards dinner May 6 at the Parr Club.



The awards recognized faculty members’ accomplishments in the domains of professionalism, quality and safety, excellence in teaching, patient care, clinical research, operational medicine and mentorship.



“We are here to celebrate the privilege of serving in the educational mission, which perpetuates our professions, enabling the care of our patients, not only today, but tomorrow,” said Dr. Mark True, SAUSHEC dean. “We as faculty get to take medical school and allied health graduates and train them into specialists that are incredibly competent professionals, ready to go where our nation needs them, and ready to lead medical teams.”



Each year, SAUSHEC hosts the training of more than 700 U.S. military officers in 35 graduate medical education and 22 graduate allied health education specialty programs at Brooke Army Medical Center and Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center. On June 8, SAUSHEC will celebrate the graduation of more than 230 residents and fellows from across the 57 graduate programs.



Guest speaker, Army Brig. Gen. Mary V. Krueger, commanding general, Medical Readiness Command, East and the 24th chief of the Army Medical Corps, said it was a privilege to help recognize excellence in teaching and leadership.



“I am inspired by your commitment and passion to educate, mentor, and develop the next generation of Military Health System leaders,” Krueger said. “As faculty members, you serve as role models, educating clinicians of excellence and leaders of character, with talents shaped by your operational experiences.”



The success of the Military Health System hinges on the ability to develop military medical leaders prepared to serve anytime, anywhere, she noted.



“Military medical professionals have a unique mission,” the general said. “They must be prepared to work in highly sophisticated modern facilities, providing cutting-edge, evidence-based care, while being prepared on short or no-notice to adjust their clinical practice to treat service members outside the comfort of fixed facilities.



“From (military treatment facilities) of every scope and scale, to becoming part of a mobile team near the point of injury, to manning flight or sea missions, your graduates must remain adaptable and agile to ensure every Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine, and their families can be confident that the best care available is provided to those who are willing to lay down their lives for our freedom,” she added.



With the recent pandemic, natural disasters, and political and social unrest around the world, the need for leaders of character has never been greater, she noted. Leaders of character are those whose actions align with their values, who are lifelong learners, and who will do what’s expected of those they lead.



“The graduates you teach are among the best and brightest that our nation has to offer,” she said. “Encourage them to leave their mark in each chosen profession by creating positive change in the organizations they serve and in the lives of those they lead.



“The work and leadership skills you instill in our future medical leaders will leave a lasting impact on our military and on our nation,” she added. “Be proud of what you do and always remember the passion and commitment that led you to where you are today and that those you lead deserve.”



Following the general’s remarks. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, 59th Medical Wing commander and San Antonio Market director, and Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, BAMC commander and market deputy director, presented the awards.



Last year’s recipient of the coveted Gold Headed Cane Award, Lt. Col. Joseph Maddry, emergency medicine toxicologist, announced this year’s winner, Air Force Lt. Col. Alice E. Barsoumian, BAMC’s chief, Infectious Disease. The Gold Headed Cane honors an individual who has exhibited sustained professionalism and excellence throughout a military career in the following categories: patient care, resident teaching, clinical research, operational medicine, and mentorship.



While Barsoumian was awarded a framed cane, all nominees for the Gold Headed Cane Award received a medallion. They include Air Force Lt. Col. Shana L. Hansen, sleep medicine and adolescent medicine; Air Force Lt. Col. Robert W. Krell, surgical oncology; Air Force Lt. Col. Renee I. Matos, pediatrics critical care; and Army Lt. Col. Luis O. Rohena, pediatrics genetics.



Additional nominees and recipients are:



Professionalism Award -- This award is presented to a faculty member who best exemplifies the professional delivery of health care manifested by accountability, excellence, integrity, service, and respect for others.



• Army Maj. Jeanne A. Krick – Neonatology (Selected)

• Air Force Lt. Col. Carrie Ann R. Litke-Wager – Neonatology

• Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin D. Morrow – Internal Medicine

• Army Capt. Adharsh P. Ponnapakkam – Pediatrics

• Air Force Maj. Katherine M. Slogic – Anesthesiology



Quality Improvement/Patient Safety Award -- This award recognizes a faculty member who has best identified systemic issues in quality care and patient safety, learned lessons from these issues and sought iterative change to form the foundation of SAUSHEC's culture of safety.



• Air Force Lt. Col. Sarah N. Bowe – Otolaryngology

• Air Force Maj. Geoffrey A. Bader – Gastroenterology

• Army Maj. Dimas C. Espinola – Pediatrics

• Air Force Maj. Theodore G. Hart – Surgery

• Army Capt. Elizabeth A. Koslow – Pediatrics

• Air Force Lt. Col. Angela D. McElrath – Anesthesiology (Selected)

• Air Force Maj. Eva K. Welch – Gynecology & Obstetrics



Colonel Gerald Wayne Talcott Award -- This award recognizes teaching excellence among Graduate Allied Health Education faculty.



• Air Force Maj. Chase A. Aycock – Behavioral Medicine

• Dr. Elaina J. DaLomba – Occupational Therapy (Selected)

• Dr. Tamika D. Person-Knisley – Clinical Psychology

• Navy Lt. Rachel S. Robeck – Emergency Medicine PA



Lieutenant General PK Carlton Award -- Named for a former 59th Medical Wing Commander and Surgeon General of the Air Force, this award recognizes the outstanding faculty member within Graduate Medical Education.



• Air Force Maj. Sara S. Birdsong – Emergency Medicine

• Air Force Maj. Jamie L. Geringer – Internal Medicine

• Air Force Maj. John C. Hunninghake – Pulmonary Critical Care (Selected)

• Air Force Lt. Col. Jon R. Maust – Psychiatry

• Air Force Lt. Col. Eric C. Umbreit – Urology

• Air Force Maj. Joseph M. Yabes, Jr. – Infectious Disease