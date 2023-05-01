U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Guenet, vice wing commander at the 129th Rescue Wing, holds a Q&A during a maintenance field job fair at the wing at Moffett Field, California, May 6, 2023. Guenet answered civilians’ questions regarding joining the Air Force and mission related topics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Serena Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2023 19:06
|Photo ID:
|7782267
|VIRIN:
|230506-Z-KK828-1106
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|MOFFETT FIELD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 129th Rescue Wing recruiters host maintenance career job fair [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Serena Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
