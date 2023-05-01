U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Juan Perez, a crew chief with the 130th Rescue Squadron, shows civilian visitors mechanic aspects of the HH-60G Pave Hawk during a job fair at the 129th Rescue Wing at Moffett Field, California, May 6, 2023. The job fair was held to show civilians the roles a military career has to offer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Serena Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2023 19:07
|Photo ID:
|7782262
|VIRIN:
|230506-Z-KK828-1081
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|MOFFETT FIELD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 129th Rescue Wing recruiters host maintenance career job fair [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Serena Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
