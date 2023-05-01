129th Rescue Wing recruiters host maintenance career job fair

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Juan Perez, a crew chief with the 130th Rescue Squadron, shows civilian visitors mechanic aspects of the HH-60G Pave Hawk during a job fair at the 129th Rescue Wing at Moffett Field, California, May 6, 2023. The job fair was held to show civilians the roles a military career has to offer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Serena Smith)

