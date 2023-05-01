U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Brandt, a hydraulics system specialist at the 129th Rescue Wing in Mountain View, California, describes his job duties to civilian visitors on base during a career fair on May 6, 2023. Students from local schools were able to tour different shops and ask questions to the Airmen working in each shop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Serena Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2023 19:07
|Photo ID:
|7782264
|VIRIN:
|230506-Z-KK828-1031
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|MOFFETT FIELD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 129th Rescue Wing recruiters host maintenance career job fair [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Serena Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT