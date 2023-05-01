129th Rescue Wing recruiters host maintenance career job fair

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Brandt, a hydraulics system specialist at the 129th Rescue Wing in Mountain View, California, describes his job duties to civilian visitors on base during a career fair on May 6, 2023. Students from local schools were able to tour different shops and ask questions to the Airmen working in each shop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Serena Smith)

