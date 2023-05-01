Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129th Rescue Wing recruiters host maintenance career job fair [Image 5 of 6]

    129th Rescue Wing recruiters host maintenance career job fair

    MOFFETT FIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Serena Smith 

    129th Rescue Wing

    Airmen from the 129th Rescue Wing talk with civilian visitors next to a HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during a job fair on base in Mountain View, California, on May 6, 2023. Recruiters invited civilians from local schools to come and learn about what skills and opportunities the military has to offer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Serena Smith)

