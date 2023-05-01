Airmen from the 129th Rescue Wing talk with civilian visitors next to a HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during a job fair on base in Mountain View, California, on May 6, 2023. Recruiters invited civilians from local schools to come and learn about what skills and opportunities the military has to offer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Serena Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2023 19:06
|Photo ID:
|7782266
|VIRIN:
|230506-Z-KK828-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|MOFFETT FIELD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 129th Rescue Wing recruiters host maintenance career job fair [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Serena Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
