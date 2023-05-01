129th Rescue Wing recruiters host maintenance career job fair

Airmen from the 129th Rescue Wing talk with civilian visitors next to a HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during a job fair on base in Mountain View, California, on May 6, 2023. Recruiters invited civilians from local schools to come and learn about what skills and opportunities the military has to offer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Serena Smith)

