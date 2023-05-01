Civilians from local schools visit the 129th Rescue Wing for a job fair at the wing on Moffett Field, California, May 6, 2023. Airmen showed the students around different mechanic shops and aircraft, including the HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Serena Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2023 19:07
|Photo ID:
|7782263
|VIRIN:
|230506-Z-KK828-1069
|Resolution:
|5781x3846
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|MOFFETT FIELD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 129th Rescue Wing recruiters host maintenance career job fair [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Serena Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT