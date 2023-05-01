129th Rescue Wing recruiters host maintenance career job fair

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David McClure, an aerospace ground equipment craftsman at the 129th Rescue Wing at Moffett Field, California, shows civilian visitors generators used to power aircraft while they are receiving maintenance on May 6, 2023. Civilians got a tour of different maintenance shops during a job fair. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Serena Smith)

