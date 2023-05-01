Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General [Image 6 of 6]

    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Van Ha 

    Space Systems Command

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall shared his personal story on how Retired Brig. Gen. Aldrin influenced his life at Space Systems Command on May 5, 2023. “This is a story that crosses many generations,” stated Kendall. Aldrin’s efforts to advance our nation and its allies’ posture in space, while beginning more than sixty years ago, continue to influence not only the leaders of today, but those for generations to come. (U.S. Space Force photo by Van Ha)

