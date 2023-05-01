SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall shared his personal story on how Retired Brig. Gen. Aldrin influenced his life at Space Systems Command on May 5, 2023. “This is a story that crosses many generations,” stated Kendall. Aldrin’s efforts to advance our nation and its allies’ posture in space, while beginning more than sixty years ago, continue to influence not only the leaders of today, but those for generations to come. (U.S. Space Force photo by Van Ha)

