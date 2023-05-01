Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General [Image 3 of 6]

    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Van Ha 

    Space Systems Command

    Space Force Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, Space Systems Commander (left) reaffirms oath to retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Buzz Aldrin (right) during his promotion ceremony at Space Systems Command on May 5, 2023. Aldrin flew the F-86 Sabre in 66 combat missions, where he shot down two MIG-15s, while assigned to Suwon Air Base South Korea’s 16th Fighter-Interceptor Squadron and served as a flight commander within the 22nd Fighter Squadron at Bitburg Air Base Germany. (U.S. Space Force photo by Van Ha)

    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General
