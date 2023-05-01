Space Force Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, Space Systems Commander (left) reaffirms oath to retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Buzz Aldrin (right) during his promotion ceremony at Space Systems Command on May 5, 2023. Aldrin flew the F-86 Sabre in 66 combat missions, where he shot down two MIG-15s, while assigned to Suwon Air Base South Korea’s 16th Fighter-Interceptor Squadron and served as a flight commander within the 22nd Fighter Squadron at Bitburg Air Base Germany. (U.S. Space Force photo by Van Ha)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 22:16 Photo ID: 7780218 VIRIN: 230505-X-DC888-0002 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 7.46 MB Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General [Image 6 of 6], by Van Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.