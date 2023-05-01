SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General

Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Willie Frazier (left) and Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Morgan unfurl the brigadier general officer’s flag at the Space Systems Command courtyard. The ceremony was held for astronaut and fighter pilot retired Brig. Gen. Buzz Aldrin, who recently received an honorary promotion during a ceremony at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., May 5, 2023. (U.S. Space Force photo by Van Ha)

