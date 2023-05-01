Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General [Image 2 of 6]

    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Van Ha 

    Space Systems Command

    Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Willie Frazier (left) and Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Morgan unfurl the brigadier general officer’s flag at the Space Systems Command courtyard. The ceremony was held for astronaut and fighter pilot retired Brig. Gen. Buzz Aldrin, who recently received an honorary promotion during a ceremony at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., May 5, 2023. (U.S. Space Force photo by Van Ha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 22:16
    Photo ID: 7780217
    VIRIN: 230505-X-DC888-0001
    Resolution: 4011x2747
    Size: 7.35 MB
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General [Image 6 of 6], by Van Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General
    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General
    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General
    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General
    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General
    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin&rsquo;s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Promotion Ceremony

    TAGS

    Historical
    SecAF
    NASA
    Astronaut
    Apollo 11
    Moonwalk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT