Space Force Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, Space Systems Commander (right) presents the Honorary Guardian certificate to retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Buzz Aldrin (left) during his promotion ceremony at Space Systems Command on May 5, 2023. “In addition to being promoted to a one-star in the Air Force, Brig. Gen. Aldrin is being made on Honorary Space Force Guardian,” stated Guetlein. “He has lived a life epitomizing the Space Force Guardian values of character, connection, commitment, and courage.” (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt Katelin Robinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 22:16 Photo ID: 7780216 VIRIN: 230505-X-TM212-001 Resolution: 3085x3230 Size: 2.42 MB Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Katelin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.