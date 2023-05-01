Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General [Image 1 of 6]

    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katelin Robinson 

    Space Systems Command

    Space Force Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, Space Systems Commander (right) presents the Honorary Guardian certificate to retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Buzz Aldrin (left) during his promotion ceremony at Space Systems Command on May 5, 2023. “In addition to being promoted to a one-star in the Air Force, Brig. Gen. Aldrin is being made on Honorary Space Force Guardian,” stated Guetlein. “He has lived a life epitomizing the Space Force Guardian values of character, connection, commitment, and courage.” (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt Katelin Robinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 22:16
    Photo ID: 7780216
    VIRIN: 230505-X-TM212-001
    Resolution: 3085x3230
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Katelin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General
    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General
    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General
    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General
    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General
    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin&rsquo;s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Promotion Ceremony

    TAGS

    Historical
    NASA
    Astronaut
    Apollo 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT