    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin's Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General

    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katelin Robinson 

    Space Systems Command

    Retired Brig. Gen Buzz Aldrin sits on stage as hundreds in attendance paid homage to him during his honorary promotion ceremony at Space Systems Command on May 5, 2023. Aldrin, a notable recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, two Distinguished Flying Crosses, and three Air Medals, proudly served in the ranks for more than 21 years, while breaking barriers for the nation’s advancements within space. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt Katelin Robinson)

    SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin&rsquo;s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General

