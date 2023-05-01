Retired Brig. Gen Buzz Aldrin sits on stage as hundreds in attendance paid homage to him during his honorary promotion ceremony at Space Systems Command on May 5, 2023. Aldrin, a notable recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, two Distinguished Flying Crosses, and three Air Medals, proudly served in the ranks for more than 21 years, while breaking barriers for the nation’s advancements within space. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt Katelin Robinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 22:16 Photo ID: 7780220 VIRIN: 230505-X-TM212-003 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.37 MB Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Katelin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.