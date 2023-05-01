SSC Hosts Ceremony for Legendary Astronaut and Fighter Pilot Buzz Aldrin’s Honorary Appointment to Brigadier General

Retired Brig. Gen. Buzz Aldrin addresses crowd during his honorary promotion ceremony at Space Systems Command on May 5, 2023. Aldrin, a notable recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, two Distinguished Flying Crosses, and three Air Medals, proudly served in the ranks for more than 21 years, while breaking barriers for the nation’s advancements within space. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt Katelin Robinson)

