U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore

230503-N-YG104-0021 SINGAPORE (May 03, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, poses for a photo with a sideboys detail aboard USS Mobile (LCS 26) Singapore. The visit to Singapore underscores the United States’ commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring, resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

