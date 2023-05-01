U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore

230503-N-YG104-0021 SINGAPORE (May 03, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, poses for a photo with a sideboys detail aboard USS Mobile (LCS 26) Singapore. The visit to Singapore underscores the United States’ commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring, resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 00:35
|Photo ID:
|7778547
|VIRIN:
|230503-N-YG104-0021
|Resolution:
|4995x3427
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|SINGAPORE, SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
