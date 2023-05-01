Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore [Image 12 of 16]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sarah Villegas 

    Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief

    230503-N-YG104-0021 SINGAPORE (May 03, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, poses for a photo with a sideboys detail aboard USS Mobile (LCS 26) Singapore. The visit to Singapore underscores the United States’ commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring, resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Singapore
    U.S. Navy
    IMDEX
    Indo-Pacific
    IMSC

