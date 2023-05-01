230503-N-YG104-0020 SINGAPORE (May 03, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, poses for a photo with the USS Mobile (LCS 26) command triad while visiting the crew in Singapore. The visit to Singapore underscores the United States’ commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring, resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 00:35 Photo ID: 7778546 VIRIN: 230503-N-YG104-0020 Resolution: 5933x3951 Size: 2.05 MB Location: SINGAPORE, SG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore [Image 16 of 16], by CPO Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.