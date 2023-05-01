230504-N-YG104-0027 SINGAPORE (May 04, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, poses for a photo with Adm. Francisco Hernando Cubides Granados of the Colombian Navy during the International Maritime Security Conference 2023 in Singapore. The visit to Singapore underscores the United States’ commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring, resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 00:35 Photo ID: 7778558 VIRIN: 230503-N-YG104-0027 Resolution: 4305x2749 Size: 1.65 MB Location: SINGAPORE, SG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore [Image 16 of 16], by CPO Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.