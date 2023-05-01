U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore

230503-N-YG104-0013 SINGAPORE (May 03, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, holds a multilateral discussion with Vice Adm. Mark Hammond of the Royal Australian Navy, Adm. Ryo Sakai of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, and Adm. Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar of the Indian Navy during the International Maritime Security Conference 2023 in Singapore. The visit to Singapore underscores the United States’ commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring, resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

