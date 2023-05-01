U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore

230503-N-YG104-0017 SINGAPORE (May 03, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, recognizes Sailors for meritorious performance aboard USS Mobile (LCS 26) while visiting the crew in Singapore. The visit to Singapore underscores the United States’ commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring, resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

