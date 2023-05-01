Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore [Image 16 of 16]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sarah Villegas 

    Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief

    230504-N-YG104-0028 SINGAPORE (May 04, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, holds a bilateral discussion with Rear Adm. Flavio Biaggi, Commandant of Italian Navy Schools and Institutes during the International Maritime Security Conference 2023 in Singapore. The visit to Singapore underscores the United States’ commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring, resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 00:35
    Photo ID: 7778559
    VIRIN: 230503-N-YG104-0028
    Resolution: 5830x3725
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore [Image 16 of 16], by CPO Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore
    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore
    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore
    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore
    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore
    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore
    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore
    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore
    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore
    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore
    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore
    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore
    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore
    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore
    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore
    U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Singapore
    U.S. Navy
    IMDEX
    Indo-Pacific
    IMSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT