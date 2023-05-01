U.S. Pacific Fleet - IMDEX 2023 Singapore

230504-N-YG104-0028 SINGAPORE (May 04, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, holds a bilateral discussion with Rear Adm. Flavio Biaggi, Commandant of Italian Navy Schools and Institutes during the International Maritime Security Conference 2023 in Singapore. The visit to Singapore underscores the United States’ commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring, resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

