    USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 8 of 8]

    USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1

    AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. John Gogal, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, prepares for a high-altitude airdrop for Global Dexterity 23-1 during a training flight in the skies of Australia, April 27, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 21:52
    Photo ID: 7778443
    VIRIN: 230427-F-GM429-0265
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: AMBERLEY, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    C-17
    RAAF
    15th Wing
    Exercise Global Dexterity

