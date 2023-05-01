USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. John Gogal, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, prepares for a high-altitude airdrop for Global Dexterity 23-1 during a training flight in the skies of Australia, April 27, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

