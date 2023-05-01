A Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flies in a two-ship formation during a training flight for Global Dexterity 23-1 at RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland, April 27, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 21:52
|Photo ID:
|7778439
|VIRIN:
|230427-F-GM429-0263
|Resolution:
|5537x3691
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
