USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1

A Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flies in a two-ship formation during a training flight for Global Dexterity 23-1 at RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland, April 27, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

