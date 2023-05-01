USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jovanni Banuchi, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and Royal Australian Air Force Maddy Hardy, No. 36 Squadron loadmaster, sit on the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III during a training flight around the skies of Australia for Global Dexterity 23-1, April 27, 2023. Exercise Global Dexterity 2023 is being conducted at RAAF Base Amberley, and is designed to help enhance air cooperation between the U.S. and Australia and increase our combined capabilities, improving security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

