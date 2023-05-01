Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 2 of 8]

    USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1

    AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jovanni Banuchi, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares for a high-altitude airdrop during a training flight during Global Dexterity 23-1, at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, April 27, 2023. This is the sixth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our military partnership in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    C-17
    RAAF
    15th Wing
    Exercise Global Dexterity

