U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jovanni Banuchi, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares for a high-altitude airdrop during a training flight during Global Dexterity 23-1, at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, April 27, 2023. This is the sixth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our military partnership in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 21:52
|Photo ID:
|7778437
|VIRIN:
|270427-F-GM429-0500
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT