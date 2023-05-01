Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 3 of 8]

    USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1

    AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flies in a two-ship formation during a training flight for Global Dexterity 23-1 in the skies of Australia, April 27, 2023. Exercise Global Dexterity 2023 is being conducted at RAAF Base Amberley, and is designed to help enhance air cooperation between the U.S. and Australia and increase our combined capabilities, improving security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    VIRIN: 230427-F-GM429-0782
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    RAAF
    15th Wing
    Exercise Global Dexterity

