Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 6 of 8]

    USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1

    AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Joseph Hoffman, 535th Airlift Squadron advanced instructor course loadmaster, sits on the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III during a training flight around the skies of Australia for Global Dexterity 23-1, April 27, 2023. This is the sixth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our military partnership in the region. The partnership between Australia and the U.S. is vital given the changing strategic environment in the region and demonstrates our commitment to revitalizing our alliances with our two closest allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 21:52
    Photo ID: 7778441
    VIRIN: 230427-F-GM429-0059
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: AMBERLEY, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1
    USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1
    USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1
    USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1
    USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1
    USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1
    USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1
    USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    RAAF
    15th Wing
    Exercise Global Dexterity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT