USAF, RAAF increase interoperability during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Joseph Hoffman, 535th Airlift Squadron advanced instructor course loadmaster, sits on the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III during a training flight around the skies of Australia for Global Dexterity 23-1, April 27, 2023. This is the sixth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our military partnership in the region. The partnership between Australia and the U.S. is vital given the changing strategic environment in the region and demonstrates our commitment to revitalizing our alliances with our two closest allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

