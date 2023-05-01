Distinguished visitors spend time at sea aboard the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741).

230418-N-YU102-1290 APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 18, 2023) Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Group 7, left, and Capt. Chimi Zacot, commander, Submarine Squadron 17 (COMSUBRON 17), pose for a photo aboard a tug boat as they approach the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741), April 18. During their time at sea aboard the submarine, the senior leaders were provided tours and demonstrations of the unit’s capabilities, which operates globally under U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)

