    Distinguished visitors spend time at sea aboard the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741). [Image 3 of 11]

    Distinguished visitors spend time at sea aboard the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741).

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    230418-N-YU102-1056 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 18, 2023) Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Rear Adm. Su Youl Lee, commander, ROKN Submarine Force, left; poses for a photo with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Group 7; while using the periscope aboard the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741), April 18. During their time at sea aboard the submarine, the senior leaders were provided tours and demonstrations of the unit’s capabilities, which operates globally under U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)

    TAGS

    #guam #USN #submarines #stratcom

