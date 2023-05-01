Distinguished visitors spend time at sea aboard the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741).

230418-N-YU102-1055 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 18, 2023) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Tateki Tawara, commander, Fleet Submarine Force, left; poses for a photo with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Group 7; while using the periscope aboard the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741), April 18. During their time at sea aboard the submarine, the senior leaders were provided tours and demonstrations of the unit’s capabilities, which operates globally under U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)

